Fire damages two-duplex in Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Firefighters battled a residential structure fire Friday in Sacramento.

Sacramento Fire Department

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire broke out in a two-story duplex located at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Marysville Blvd.  

Sacramento Fire Department

The fire department says the fire has been knocked down. No one was injured in the incident. Fire investigators are looking into the source and cause of the flames.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 3:43 PM

