Fire crews responded to downed aircraft near Tracy; 1 injured

The South San Joaquin Fire Authority said they were called to the scene for a downed aircraft on Monday.

Crews arrived at the scene at South Chrisman and West Linne roads and found the pilot with minor injuries, around 3:20 p.m., Tracy Fire said.

There was a fuel leak from the plane, and the fire authority said they had to wait for environmental health to arrive, who suspect about 40 gallons of fuel may have leaked.

No other passengers were in the aircraft, Tracy Fire said.