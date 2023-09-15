Fire burns Plumas County building

BLAIRSDEN - A building housing a restaurant in the Blairsden community of Plumas County went up in flames early Friday morning.

The building that houses the restaurant Gumba's and other businesses caught fire, sending up smoke in the Blairsden and Graeagle area, the U.S. Forest Service says. Fortunately, the flames did not spread to the forest or surrounding wildland. The building appears to have been destroyed in the blaze.

Quincy's volunteer fire department sent a water tender and firefighter support to aid the Graeagle Fire Department in battling the fire that appears to have destroyed the building, according to the Quincy Fire Department.

A Plumas National Forest engine and chief officer responded to the fire at 4:30 a.m. at the request of Plumas County to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby vegetation, the forest service says.