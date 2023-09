Plumas County commercial building destroyed by fire A building housing a restaurant in the Blairsden community of Plumas County went up in flames early Friday morning. The building that houses the restaurant Gumba's and other businesses caught fire, sending up smoke in the Blairsden and Graeagle area, the U.S. Forest Service says. Fortunately, the flames did not spread to the forest or surrounding wildland. The building appears to have been destroyed in the blaze.