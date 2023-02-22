Fire burns abandoned warehouse along Stockton Waterfront

STOCKTON - A large fire broke out Tuesday in a structure along the Stockton Waterfront.

The fire destroyed an abandoned warehouse along Fremont Street near Stockton Street.

Strong winds fanned the flames and started a second fire nearby.

When the CBS13 crew arrived, there were three fire trucks and at least a dozen firefighters battling the blaze. Crews have both fires under control.

At times Tuesday, Stockton had sustained winds as high as 35 mph.

RIGHT NOW: Abandoned warehouse fire Stockton Fire is working on. Can’t see flames anymore, I see 3 trucks, and smoke. Wind isn’t helping. Strong winds, see my last tweet. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/eh3X1tuXGx — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) February 22, 2023

This collapsed part of the warehouse went down live on @CBSSacramento via the SkyCam. pic.twitter.com/peYJijchwh — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) February 22, 2023