Fire burns abandoned warehouse along Stockton Waterfront
STOCKTON - A large fire broke out Tuesday in a structure along the Stockton Waterfront.
The fire destroyed an abandoned warehouse along Fremont Street near Stockton Street.
Strong winds fanned the flames and started a second fire nearby.
When the CBS13 crew arrived, there were three fire trucks and at least a dozen firefighters battling the blaze. Crews have both fires under control.
At times Tuesday, Stockton had sustained winds as high as 35 mph.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.