Fire burns abandoned warehouse along Stockton Waterfront

STOCKTON - A large fire broke out Tuesday in a structure along the Stockton Waterfront. 

The fire destroyed an abandoned warehouse along Fremont Street near Stockton Street.

Strong winds fanned the flames and started a second fire nearby.

When the CBS13 crew arrived, there were three fire trucks and at least a dozen firefighters battling the blaze. Crews have both fires under control.

At times Tuesday, Stockton had sustained winds as high as 35 mph.

February 21, 2023

