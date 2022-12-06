Watch CBS News
Fire breaks out at Orangevale home being renovated due to fire damage

ORANGEVALE - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Orangevale on Tuesday. 

At 2:47 p.m., Metro Fire of Sacramento tweeted that they are at the scene of a fire at a home being renovated. The home is at 8905 Custer Avenue. The home was undergoing repairs or renovations due to a fire that happened at the home a year ago, according to the fire department.

The fire department says nobody was home at the time and no injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 3:05 PM

