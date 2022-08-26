Increased air support credited with helping significantly reduce wildfire acreage in 2021

Why have have wildfires burned so much less of California this year?

SACRAMENTO - Calfire has found success so far this summer in the fight against wildfires.

"As of Monday, last year at this same time we had 6,664 fires," says Calfire Public Information Officer Issac Sanchez. "This year we're down 1,000.

While in line with the five-year average, the massive wildfires of 2020 and 2021 haven't materialized this year. Increased air support is one reason.

"We're looking at about 16 additional firefighting aircraft that have been deployed across the state and can be utilized anywhere in the state should the need arise," Sanchez mentions.

As is more collaboration with private sector partners like PG&E. The power company has utilized new units that go into fire zones to spray retardant on power poles during emergencies, cutting out risk of increased fire activity as well as long term power disruptions. Pat Ellis tells CBS13 that PG&E has a number of initiatives that have helped cut wildfire risk by significant percentages.

The weather has helped on some critical days at critical moments. CalFire's predictive services team has been a big help in pre-planning resource allocation all over the state.

"They identify that something is going to happen," Sanchez explains. "They allow decision makers to pre-position resources in order to be ready in the event that something does happen. Certain things break our way and this year certain things are breaking our way."

That's not to say fires haven't happened this year.

"You don't need a large, multi-thousands of acres vegetation fire to be large and destructive if the fire is next to you and your house has been damaged or been destroyed," says Sanchez.

But overall CalFire believes they've done well so far, although they admit firefighting is a year-round endeavor in the state of California now.

"We've responded to over 5,600 fires and a vast majority have not made the news. I consider that a success," Sanchez concludes.