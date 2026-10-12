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Fine Fire burns 100 acres near Calaveras-Stanislaus county line, forward progress stopped

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a wildfire burning near the Stanislaus-Calaveras county line Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The Fine Fire has burned 100 acres east of Milton Road near Rock Creek Road, south of the rural community of Milton, Cal Fire said. The area is in the foothills about 15 miles northwest of Copperopolis.

Cal Fire said the blaze had been spreading north at a moderate rate.

California Highway Patrol had also been requested to help with traffic control in the area.

Exactly what started the fire is not known at this time. 

Cal Fire said crews are expected to remain in the area for three to four more hours to monitor and attack any hot spots.

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