Final rehearsals and preparations underway for the 20th Annual California Capital Airshow

The 20th Annual California Capital Airshow is set to take flight this weekend at Mather Airport. Friday serves as a dress rehearsal for the airshow, as well as setting up for the weekend.

Gates will open at noon both days, with aerial performances taking place from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. All ticket sales for this year's show are taking place online.

The annual aviation festival pays tribute to the airport's military history. Once a U.S. Air Force base, the airport remains closely connected to the region's military community.

"We have a lot of Air Force legacy, particularly adjacent to the airport, and so this is a really good opportunity to showcase the evolution of the airport as it moves from the Air Force base to an economic development engine for the county," said Terrence McNamara, board chair of the airshow.

The airshow is also helping inspire the next generation of aviators. Proceeds from the event help fund summer camps, flight training programs, and scholarships for students interested in aviation.

Attendees will witness flyovers by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Canadian Snowbird jets. The airshow will be the final time the Snowbirds fly in CT-114 Tutor jets, as the team is taking a four-year hiatus to upgrade its planes.

Along with the flyover performances, the festival closes each day with pyrotechnic aerial performances, fireworks, and a drone show.