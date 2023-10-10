Man convicted of selling fatal dose of fentanyl to Northern California teen sentenced to prison

PLACER COUNTY - It's a first in the state of California: A fentanyl dealer who was convicted of murder and has now been sentenced.

Nathaniel Cabacungan, 21, is accused of selling the drug to 15-year-old Roseville girl, Jewels Wolf, who died in June 2022. Cabancungan was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, the Placer County DA's Office said.

It was an emotional day inside the courtroom. Family and friends of Jewels Wolf read statements in front of the judge, but prosecutors are hesitant to call this day a celebration.

The tragic reality is the parents won't get their daughter back.

I spoke with Jewels' mom, who says she's still in mourning.

"I knew it had to happen. I wanted it to happen, but there's no preparing for this," said Wolf's mother. "It's bittersweet because it still doesn't bring my daughter back."

Following the sentencing, state and local leaders praised the moment, saying this case could serve as a precedent. It also sends a message to dealers of fentanyl and other drugs: stay out of Placer County.

Cabacungan was arrested on August 10, 2022, after an investigation by the Placer County Special Investigation Unit.

"Throughout the nation, we continue to address the impacts of the opioid crisis, and have, in recent years, seen a marked increase in fentanyl use and associated deaths," said Attorney General Bonta. "Today we grieve the loss of yet another young life to this drug — a loss that should never have occurred in the first place. We hope that today's sentencing brings some sense of closure to this young woman's family. Let this be a warning to the poison peddlers in California's neighborhoods: We will hold you accountable. I want to thank the Placer County District Attorney and our law enforcement partners in Placer County for working with us to make our community safer."

"Our message is simple: do not sell this poison in Placer County. This historic sentence affirms our county's commitment to holding fentanyl dealers accountable," said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire. "Through aggressive prosecution, county-wide investigations, support from our local officials, and our 1 Pill Can Kill Placer campaign, we will save lives through education, enforcement and empowering our community members. We will continue to stand with the Wolf family to honor her memory by educating our kids of the dangers of fentanyl."

Fentanyl is a powerful and potentially addictive synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin. Just two milligrams of fentanyl can result in overdose, and potentially, death.