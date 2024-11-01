Fentanyl bust on I-5 seized enough drugs to kill quarter of California's population, CHP says

I-5 traffic stop in Northern California turns into massive fentanyl bust

SACRAMENTO – A recent routine traffic stop along Interstate 5 in Northern California turned into a massive fentanyl bust.

California Highway Patrol says, in late October, officers pulled over someone for a traffic violation near Airport Boulevard.

While the stop started off routine, officers say things escalated quickly when a K9 from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office sniffed out possible narcotics in the car.

Two duffle bags and a shopping bag full of counterfeit M30 pills were then found, officers say; more than 66 pounds, amounting to around 330,000 pills, were seized.

Officers arrested the driver and booked the Washington State resident into Yolo County Jail.

CHP noted that the amount of pills seized in this one arrest, with just a few milligrams of fentanyl being deadly, is enough to kill about a quarter of California's population.