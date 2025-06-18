Watch CBS News
Masked suspects carjack FedEx van at gunpoint in Stanislaus County, steal designer bags

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Authorities are searching for suspects they say carjacked a FedEx van at gunpoint and stole designer bags out of the van in Stanislaus County.

Deputies said a FedEx driver was fueling up at a gas station in Westley around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday when a masked man approached her and carjacked the van at gunpoint. 

The driver, who was not injured in the incident, immediately called 911. 

About 10 minutes later, the van was located about a mile away from the gas station. Deputies said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle being emptied by four unidentified suspects. They were seen putting the items into a smaller van.

fedex-van.png
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said it appears that most of the items that were stolen were designer bags. A total value has not been determined yet. 

The suspects have not been identified. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office. 

