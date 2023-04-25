FDA: Dogs safe to join outside dining

It's perfectly safe to bring dogs to restaurants with outdoor seating, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The new guidance came in an update to the 2022 FDA Food Code.

The agency still says dogs shouldn't go inside restaurants unless they're service dogs, and there is no exception for emotional support dogs.

The outdoor dining guidance does not permit other pets.

Despite the new guidance, states, localities, and the restaurants themselves may still prohibit dogs if they choose to.

Currently, dogs are allowed in outdoor dining areas in about half of the states in the U.S.