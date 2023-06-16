Father's Day treats in Sacramento to get dad excited

Some say dads don't celebrate Father's Day as much as mothers do on Mother's Day, but we beg to differ.

The celebration may be different and it may seem more low-key, but make no mistake. It's a day your dad definitely appreciates.

Sacramento is ready to celebrate, and here are some ideas you can treat your dad to.

Father's Day River Cruise

This hour-long cruise brings you on a journey down the Sacramento River, giving you the best sights that include the Tower Bridge. While you go through the scenic views of the river, there will be a live narration of Sacramento River history.

Father's Day Brews, Blues, and BBQ Express

This is ideal for fathers who are into vintage motor cars, and of course, brews and barbecue. Located next to Willow Creek, in the middle of Folsom, this experience comes with a barbecue lunch that your dad doesn't have to grill himself!

Father's Day at the Ballpark

An experience for baseball-loving dads. Play catch with your dad on the field at Sutter Health Park before having a ballpark-favorite picnic lunch on the concourse, all included in one ticket. You can even personalize a message for your dad on the video board.

Dad Jokes in the Callback Bar

Celebrate Father's Day with some laughter at a comedy event with a special all-Dad lineup just for Father's Day. While dad jokes may or may not be told, the event is hosted by a mom!