Father, teenage son accused of robbery in Sacramento car buying scheme

SACRAMENTO – A father and son are accused of robbery after they claimed a vehicle they wanted to buy had mechanical issues in an attempt to fraudulently drive down the price, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Gabriel-Stefan Bebe, 41, is accused of robbery in a car buying scheme in Sacramento, authorities said. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

On Thursday, deputies said 41-year-old Gabriel-Stefan Bebe and his 16-year-old son met a 65-year-old man at his home to buy a vehicle in a private sale.

While the man was talking to the teenager, deputies said Bebe discreetly sprayed the vehicle's engine bay with oil and claimed the vehicle had mechanical issues.

Deputies said the seller agreed to sell the vehicle for $6,000, about $10,000 below the asking price.

During the transaction, the teen removed some cash using sleight of hand, giving the victim $3,800, deputies said.

This is when the victim canceled the transaction and tried to take a picture of the suspects on his phone. But deputies said the 16-year-old pushed the seller while trying to leave.

Bebe and his son were identified as suspects and arrested later on Thursday, deputies said. Bebe has posted a bond of $50,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Deputies said they believe Bebe and his son could be responsible for similar crimes throughout California. Any additional victims are urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.