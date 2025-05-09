Watch CBS News
Local News

Father, teenage son accused of robbery in Sacramento car buying scheme

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – A father and son are accused of robbery after they claimed a vehicle they wanted to buy had mechanical issues in an attempt to fraudulently drive down the price, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. 

car-buying-arrest.png
Gabriel-Stefan Bebe, 41, is accused of robbery in a car buying scheme in Sacramento, authorities said. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

On Thursday, deputies said 41-year-old Gabriel-Stefan Bebe and his 16-year-old son met a 65-year-old man at his home to buy a vehicle in a private sale. 

While the man was talking to the teenager, deputies said Bebe discreetly sprayed the vehicle's engine bay with oil and claimed the vehicle had mechanical issues. 

Deputies said the seller agreed to sell the vehicle for $6,000, about $10,000 below the asking price. 

During the transaction, the teen removed some cash using sleight of hand, giving the victim $3,800, deputies said. 

This is when the victim canceled the transaction and tried to take a picture of the suspects on his phone. But deputies said the 16-year-old pushed the seller while trying to leave. 

Bebe and his son were identified as suspects and arrested later on Thursday, deputies said. Bebe has posted a bond of $50,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. 

Deputies said they believe Bebe and his son could be responsible for similar crimes throughout California. Any additional victims are urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.