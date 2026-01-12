Fate of Lodi's Sunset Theater to be put in front of city committee

Every Lodi local seems to have a fond memory of the Sunset Theater.

"The last movie [my father] ever saw before he passed away was Dances with Wolves," Historical Guild 209 founder Ralph Clark said. "Me and him were sitting in this theater together watching that movie."

But this week, this 76-year-old historic building could be one step closer to taking its final bow.

"This project is a market-rate luxury project and this building could easily be incorporated somehow," Clark said. "They could build around it, but it will take a commitment."

The project is going in front of the city's Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee on Wednesday. The plan is to demolish most of the site in order to construct 44 two-story townhome units.

The units will not be affordable housing. Instead, they would be market-rate condominiums for residents 55 years or older.

Clark is one of the many who don't want to see it go.

"If Lodi is serious about the redevelopment and reinvigoration, you can't tear this down. You can't do this sort of thing," Clark said.

He doesn't know what else to do since the building, while eligible, is not registered with the National Register of Historic Places.

Some say they just want to see progress as the building has sat vacant for years.

"They've attempted it already," Lodi resident John DuBois said. "I think it's kind of time to just move forward with the land and take care of the seniors."

"They need to do something," Lodi resident Linda Cole said. "I mean, to be truthful, we need a better roller skating rink. We need a bowling alley that people can actually park in and just, you know, things that kids can do in this town and adults."

While others like Clark want to meet in the middle and, hopefully, have the Sunset Theater return for its curtain call.

CBS Sacramento reached out to the city, but they said they cannot comment on any of this until after the vote on Wednesday.

In September, Councilmember Lisa Craig said she was planning to introduce a historical preservation ordinance to help delay the project.

CBS Sacramento also reached out to her to get an update on the status of the ordinance, but has yet to hear back.