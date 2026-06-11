Child dies, man injured in hit-and-run in Sacramento's Oak Park

A child has died and a man suffered major injuries in a hit-and-run collision in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood, officials said Thursday night.

The Sacramento Police Department said the collision happened just before 8 p.m. at 39th Street and 19th Avenue and involved a vehicle and a mini-bike.

A man and a 9-year-old girl were located with serious injuries and were both taken to an area hospital, where the girl was later declared dead.

The vehicle involved left the area before law enforcement officials arrived. No details on the vehicle were released.

At this time, the relationship between the man and the child was not yet known. It was unclear whether both or only one of them was on the bike at the time they were hit.

No further information was available.