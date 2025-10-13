1 killed in head-on crash after driver crosses into wrong lanes in Amador County, CHP says

One driver died after two pickup trucks collided head-on on Highway 88 in California's Amador County on Monday evening, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's Amador division said it happened just after 7 p.m. on the highway near Aqueduct Grove Road.

A woman traveling westbound crossed into the eastbound lanes, causing both trucks to hit each other head-on, investigators said. A spokesperson for Amador Fire said both drivers needed to be extricated from their vehicles.

The man driving the other truck died at the scene, while the woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.