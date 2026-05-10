Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dies in crash that shut down Roseville intersection

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

One person has died following a crash on Sunday night in Roseville, officials said.

The Roseville Police Department said officers responded to a fatal car crash near Baseline Road and Canyon Creek Drive.

Police have not released information about how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area as the intersection is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time while the investigation continues.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and avoid the intersection.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue