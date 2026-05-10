1 dies in crash that shut down Roseville intersection

One person has died following a crash on Sunday night in Roseville, officials said.

The Roseville Police Department said officers responded to a fatal car crash near Baseline Road and Canyon Creek Drive.

Police have not released information about how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area as the intersection is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time while the investigation continues.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and avoid the intersection.