Fatal crash in Placerville leads to the discovery of an unidentified body

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

EL DORADO COUNTY -- One person is dead after a crash on Highway 50 near Placerville, said the El Dorado County Fire Protection District. 

The accident happened late Wednesday night, just before midnight, on eastbound Highway 50 across from Mountain View Mobile Manor on Newtown Road in Placerville. 

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a car on fire and worked hard to put out the blaze. 

During the extinguishment, they found a body inside the car. with the age and gender of the victim unknown.

CHP Placerville is conducting an investigation about the single-vehicle crash, while El Dorado County Sheriff's Coroner is working to identify the victim. 

