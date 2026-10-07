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1 dead, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash in Davis area

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

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One person was killed and another suffered major injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the Davis area on Wednesday night, officials said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near County Road 97D and Russell Boulevard, just west of the city of Davis.

The California Highway Patrol's Woodland office said it was not immediately known whether drugs or alcohol were factors

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

The person who died has not yet been identified.

The crash caused an extended road closure in the area.

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