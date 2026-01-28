2 killed in car crash along westbound I-80 in Placer County

Two people died in a car crash along Interstate 80 south of Colfax on Wednesday, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's Auburn division said a single vehicle crashed just before 2:30 p.m. along the westbound side of Interstate 80 near Weimar Cross Road, just south of Colfax and north of Auburn

The identities of the two people have not yet been released. They were only described by law enforcement officials as a man and a woman. Both individuals were declared dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear if anyone else was in the vehicle.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash, but the CHP issued a warning to drivers, saying, "Please slow down, use caution, and allow extra time if traveling through the area.

Caltrans said the right lane was blocked as a result of the crash, and there is no estimated time for when the lane will reopen. This stretch of the freeway only has two lanes traveling westbound.

No other details about the crash were released.