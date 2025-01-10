Family of Sacramento activist Rory Kaufman loses homes in Los Angeles County's Eaton Fire

SACRAMENTO — Friends of Sacramento civil rights icon Rory Kaufman are raising money after his mother and sister lost their home in the Eaton Fire.

His longtime friend and fellow activist, Betty Williams, says as a military veteran and former teacher he had a passion for making the community a more equitable place for everyone.

"So, he's been part of Sacramento. He's been an advocate for everybody in Sacramento. So my hope and my prayer is that the community can unite and show up for him when he's put so much in harm's way for us," Williams said.

Kaufman was discharged from the hospital in just enough time to fulfill his mother's dying wish of spending Christmas with her two children. Kaufman's sister also lived in Altadena, which was ravaged by the fire.

"His sister has stage four cancer, so the mom wanted to really see both of her children on Christmas Day, in my heart of hearts I believe once she saw that she was okay, she was at peace. She died the day after Christmas," Williams said.

They immediately began planning her funeral and then the fires sparked in Los Angeles County.

"Next thing he tells me, the neighbors are knocking on their door saying, 'Get out! Get out now! The firefighters were there. There's no water. There's no water. We can't save you. Get out now.' "

They barely escaped with their lives and continued planning the funeral set for this weekend.

"Only to find out that the funeral home has burnt down. I'm like, 'Oh, my God! Oh, my God,' " Williams said, adding that they are now trying to raise enough money to pay for medications they lost to continue their treatment.

A village of friends has come together to help Kaufman and his family with their needs, including Stacy Anderson, LaMills Garrett, Malaki Smith, Rashid Sidque, and Jamilia Land.

The Sacramento Observer also made sure friends had transport to LA by giving them an RV.