Family remembers Placer County woman after Iowa Hill killing

For Cheryl Macy's family, the focus is not on how the 76-year-old was killed, but on how she lived.

"She was just so sweet," said Chase Dowling, a member of Macy's extended family. "She'd come up and give you a hug, just happy to see you and happy to be there and just happy to be part of life."

Dowling said Macy married into the family but quickly became part of it, as if she had always been there.

"Like she'd known us forever," Dowling said. "Like she'd known us for 50 years."

Macy worked for the Placer County District Attorney's Office for more than a decade before retiring. District Attorney Morgan Gire remembered her during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.

"For today, and the next few days, we would like the focus to be on Cheryl," Gire said. "She was beloved by all who knew her. She was a kind and generous soul, the kind that would help anyone."

Gire also said his office intends to examine how Derek Spencer was out of custody before Macy's killing.

Macy was found shot to death Sunday inside her Iowa Hill home, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Authorities identified Spencer, 44, as the suspect in her killing.

The discovery launched an overnight manhunt through the heavily forested area south of Colfax. Deputies said Spencer fired multiple shots at law enforcement before he was shot and killed by deputies early Monday following a standoff. No deputies were injured.

The circumstances surrounding Spencer's release are now drawing scrutiny.

Spencer had been arested and released from Sacramento County jail earlier in September — just days before the Iowa Hill killing — on allegations including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, burglary and vehicle theft.

Attorney Mike Wise said recent California Supreme Court decisions have put greater emphasis on releasing defendants while they await trial, although judges can make custody decisions based on the circumstances of an individual case.

"It's a case-by-case basis," Wise said. "Multiple arrests within a short period of time, especially if any of those incidents are violent, would be a good qualifier."

Dowling said Macy brought warmth and energy to the people around her.

"There wasn't no half-hearted anything about her," he said.