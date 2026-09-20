Placer County deputies search for man who fired shots at law enforcement, rammed patrol car

Authorities in Placer County are searching for a suspect they say fired shots at law enforcement and rammed a patrol car Sunday afternoon.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said authorities are searching the area of Iowa Hill Road, south of Colfax, for a suspect they say is armed and dangerous.

Deputies identified the suspect as 44-year-old Derek Spencer. They said he is wanted for several felonies, including pointing a firearm at victims in Placer County earlier in the day.

While searching for Spencer, deputies said he rammed into a sheriff's deputy's patrol car and took off. He has since fired shots at law enforcement and at law enforcement helicopters, the sheriff's office said.

People in the Iowa Hill Road area are urged to lock their doors and remain inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.