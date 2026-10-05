Vigil held for man killed by Sacramento sheriff's deputies in Arden-Arcade

A 34-year-old man fatally shot by three Sacramento County sheriff's deputies over the weekend has been identified by his family as Ingold Guttenbeil.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Sunday near Marconi Avenue in the Arden area.

Guttenbeil's family and community members gathered Monday for a vigil, where they questioned the deputies' actions and called for justice.

His wife, Jasmine Guttenbeil, said the family is now facing a lifetime without him.

"I know this is a really hard time right now. And after all of this is done, I know that everybody is going to leave and go back home to their families, but me and my kids are going to mourn for the rest of our lives," she said.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area after receiving a report of a man asleep on the ground with a handgun on his lap.

The caller reported that she believed the man was the same person who had allegedly shot at her and her boyfriend the night before, sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Ed Igoe said.

"At one point, he did reach for the weapon and set it on the ground next to himself," Igoe said. "They continued to try to give him commands and directives to come back peacefully. However, he failed to follow directives, turning toward deputies and reaching down."

The sheriff's office said a loaded firearm was recovered from the scene.

Guttenbeil had also been arrested in June on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm in the same area, officials said.

Family questions what happened

Cellphone video recorded by bystanders has become a central point of concern for Guttenbeil's family and community advocates.

Family members said the video appears to show Guttenbeil with both hands raised before he lowers them and is shot by deputies. They contend he was pulling up his pants and did not pose a threat when deputies opened fire.

"What would have happened if the video was not put out?" community advocate Berry Accius said during Monday's vigil.

Jasmine Guttenbeil said she believes the shooting could have been handled differently.

"I think the cops were wrong for what they did to him. I think it could've been handled in a completely different manner, and now he leaves behind his four sons with no father," she said.

Guttenbeil's sister, Adele, remembered him as someone who was deeply loved by his family.

"I want everyone to know he's so loved and I'm gonna miss him so much," she said.

The family is calling for justice.

"You can't just shoot somebody because they're pulling their pants up," Jasmine Guttenbeil said.

Deputies placed on administrative leave

The three deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office policy.