2 people found dead by Fairfield police after investigation into possible shooting

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

FAIRFIELD – An investigation is underway in Fairfield after two people were found dead in a home, police say.

Fairfield police say officers responded to Woolner Avenue, off of Pennsylvania Avenue, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate reports of a possible shooting.

Police later confirmed that a man and woman were found shot dead in a home.

Investigators noted they believe the case is likely a murder-suicide. 

No other details about the people, including any other identifying information, have been released by authorities at this point.

Officers noted that there is no threat to the public. 

