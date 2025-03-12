2 people found dead by Fairfield police after investigation into possible shooting

FAIRFIELD – An investigation is underway in Fairfield after two people were found dead in a home, police say.

Fairfield police say officers responded to Woolner Avenue, off of Pennsylvania Avenue, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate reports of a possible shooting.

Police later confirmed that a man and woman were found shot dead in a home.

Investigators noted they believe the case is likely a murder-suicide.

No other details about the people, including any other identifying information, have been released by authorities at this point.

Officers noted that there is no threat to the public.