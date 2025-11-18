Fairfield police arrest DUI suspect after crash leaves 1 dead on I-80 overpass

A person has died after a crash on the Travis Boulevard overpass in Fairfield early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 overpass, near the off-ramp to the eastbound side of the freeway.

Fairfield police say a person was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Authorities have not released the name of the person who died, but the driver has been identified as 35-year-old Fairfield resident Kyle Dolcee. Officers arrested Dolcee on suspicion of DUI.

Lanes on the overpass were blocked, as well as the eastbound off-ramp for I-80, through the early morning hours. All lanes were back open by 6:30 a.m.