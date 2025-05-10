Fairfield travel agent sentenced to 9 years for defrauding immigrants

A travel agent based in Solano County has been sentenced to jail after being convicted in a scheme where he defrauded members of the South Asian community.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday that Iqbal Singh Randhawa received a nine-year jail sentence. Described by his office as a "serial immigrant victimizer", Randhawa was convicted in two trials of 11 felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement and two felony counts of violating the state's Seller of Travel laws.

A LinkedIn profile under Randhawa's name shows that he is listed as the president and CEO of M&K Travel in Fairfield.

"My office is dedicated to seeing those who defraud vulnerable Californians pay for their crimes," Bonta said in a statement. "Today's announcement should serve as a reminder: If you break the law and engage in fraud and theft, my office will hold you accountable."

According to prosecutors, more than a dozen people were defrauded between 2017 and 2020. Victims hired Randhawa to purchase airline tickets, paying him between $1,100 and $12,000.

Prosecutors said Randhawa provided fraudulent itineraries and stole the funds.

The victims lived in communities throughout the Bay Area and Central Valley, including Elk Grove, Fresno, Hayward, Newark, Pittsburg, Stockton, Tracy, Turlock, Union City and Woodland, according to the criminal complaint. One of the victims was listed as a resident of Sioux City, Iowa.

In addition, Bonta said Randhawa committed more than $89,000 in credit card fraud, using stolen credit information to purchase legitimate airline tickets. Randhawa then sold the tickets to paying customers to keep his travel agency afloat.

Randhawa remains in custody at the Solano County Jail, according to jail records.