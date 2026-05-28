Fairfield police investigate possible homicide after man found dead in yard

An investigation is underway in a Fairfield neighborhood after a man was found dead in the front yard of a home late Wednesday night.

Fairfield police said officers responded to a home on San Marco Street just after 11 p.m. to investigate reports of an injured person.

At the scene, first responders found a man unresponsive on the ground. He was soon pronounced dead by medics, police said.

The man's name has not been released. Exactly how he died has not been determined, but police said detectives are investigating the case as a possible homicide.

Police said no other information about the incident is being released at this time.