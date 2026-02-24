Fairfield police step up enforcement on after-hours food vendors

Fairfield police have been cracking down on illegal food vendors in February.

Over the past few weeks, police say they've stepped up inspections in the evenings when many of those vendors pop up.

What inspection teams have found was not only were these locations operating without licenses, but that they were reporting to ringleaders who control the equipment, inventory and profits.

"Our goal is not to punish people who are trying to make an honest living. Our goal is to protect workers from exploitation, protect the public from preventable health risks, and protect legitimate small businesses from unfair competition," Fairfield police stated.

Police say they've found that wages were not being paid – and in some cases, there were concerns about labor trafficking.

Fairfield authorities are urging food vendors to obtain the proper permits and follow food preparation and service requirements.