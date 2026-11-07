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Fairfield police arrest teen after reports of group trying to break into vehicles

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

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Fairfield police said a 14-year-old was arrested in connection with an attempted vehicle theft on Friday.

Officers were notified just after 11 p.m. Friday by a resident that several people were trying to break into a vehicle on the 1100 block of Taft Street, police said. The caller also stated, police said, that they were wearing masks, carrying flashlights and looking into other vehicles.

When officers arrived, one of the juveniles ran from the scene but was arrested not long after. Police identified him as a 14-year-old.

According to police, they found a screwdriver on the path the teen ran. The teen was arrested on suspicion of attempted vehicle theft and resisting arrest.

Police said they found the vehicle's owner and confirmed there was damage to the steering column and ignition, which they say is consistent with attempted vehicle theft. 

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