Fairfield man who drove into pedestrians in Chico last Halloween gets 9 years in state prison

A Fairfield man who drove into a group of pedestrians in Chico last Halloween has been sentenced to nine years in state prison, officials said on Thursday.

Kaijuan Julian, 21, previously pleaded guilty to five counts of assault with a vehicle stemming from the incident, which happened after Halloween festivities during the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2025, the Butte County District Attorney's Office said.

According to prosecutors, the five victims were walking to their vehicle in downtown Chico when Julian drove his Tesla into the opposite lane of traffic and into the group at a high rate of speed. Investigators said Julian had been involved in a physical altercation with some members of the group moments earlier.

Prosecutors say he then turned the vehicle around and accelerated toward the group a second time, forcing people to hide behind parked cars to avoid being hit again.

Julian then fled the scene but Chico police officers found him and arrested him several blocks away. Julian was found to have been intoxicated at the time it all happened.

Booking photo of 21-year-old Kaijuan Julian, who was sentenced on May 28, 2026, to nine years in state prison after he injured five people when he drove into a group of pedestrians in Chico last Halloween Butte County District Attorney's Office

The victims ranged in age from 17 to 22 years old and suffered what officials described as moderate to severe injuries. One woman suffered broken bones in her leg, pelvis and jaw, along with broken teeth.

During sentencing, that woman and her mother addressed the court and described the ongoing physical, emotional and financial impacts of the crash, prosecutors said.

Before sentencing, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation completed a diagnostic evaluation, which resulted in a recommendation for probation for Julian, citing his age and lack of criminal history.

The judge rejected that recommendation but considered Julian's age when lowering his sentence from the maximum of 11 years to nine years.

"Sometimes the circumstances of the offense outweigh the lack of criminal history," Judge Kimberly Merrifield said.