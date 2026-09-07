Fairfield man arrested after allegedly threatening people with rifle inside home

A Fairfield man was arrested Monday after police said he threatened people inside a home while armed with a firearm, prompting a standoff that lasted about 90 minutes.

The Fairfield Police Department said officers responded around 3:23 p.m. to a residence on San Benito Street after receiving a report of an armed man threatening people inside.

Officers established a perimeter around the home and spoke with the original caller outside, who told police a dependent adult was still inside the residence with the armed man.

During the response, drone pilots spotted the man discarding a rifle outside the residence, police said. That man has since been identified as 59-year-old David Warburton.

Police said Warburton exited the home and surrendered after about 90 minutes of negotiations. The dependent adult inside the residence was not injured, police said.

Warburton was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, police said.

Law enforcement officials recovered a rifle and a shotgun from the home.