Fairfield I-80 crash injures 2 CHP officers after Tesla hits patrol car

Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured late Tuesday night after a Tesla crashed into their patrol car on Interstate 80 near Fairfield, officials said.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on eastbound I-80 west of Air Base Parkway, where four CHP officers were investigating an earlier two-vehicle crash. Four lanes were closed, with traffic being diverted into the slow lane.

A Tesla driven by a 22-year-old Sacramento man went through the CHP flare and cone pattern and hit one of the patrol cars, according to CHP.

Two officers were inside the patrol car and were taken to NorthBay Hospital in Fairfield, CHP said. Both are expected to survive.

Traffic was being diverted off I-80 at Air Base Parkway. As of just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, CHP said the slow lane had reopened, but the other four eastbound lanes remained closed.

Both crashes remain under investigation.