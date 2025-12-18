Fairfield student arrested in class as suspect in gang-related stabbing

A 17-year-old was arrested at his high school class in Fairfield on Wednesday in connection with a gang-related stabbing last week. police said Thursday.

The Fairfield Police Department said in a press release on Thursday that on Dec. 12 at about 4 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a stabbing victim needing medical attention. The 19-year-old victim had taken himself to the hospital with stab wounds to his arm and chest, police said.

The victim reported he was driving near the intersection of San Remo Street and San Juan Street, east of N. Texas Street and north of E. Travis Boulevard, when a group of six to seven teens approached and confronted him. A verbal exchange then led to a fight, during which the victim was stabbed, police said.

After interviewing the victim, officers were able to locate the crime scene and collect evidence. The initial investigation determined the incident was likely gang-related, police said.

Over the weekend, school resource officers conducted a follow-up investigation and identified the suspect as a 17-year-old high school student. On Wednesday, the SROs coordinated with school administrators to safely take the student into custody during class, police said.

Neither police nor the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District identified which high school the student attends.

"We appreciate and value the ongoing positive partnership with the Fairfield Police, and at their request we facilitated the safe removal of the student from a campus in Fairfield," said district spokesperson Ilana Israel Samuels in an email to CBS News Bay Area. "FSUSD will continue to collaborate with the police, prioritizing keeping our students and staff as safe as possible."

The teen was booked into the Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility for assault with a deadly weapon. After the arrest, detectives executed a search warrant at his home and found additional evidence in his bedroom, along with a stolen gun and gang indicia, which will lead to additional charges, police said.