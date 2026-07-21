Fairfield business parking lot stabbing leaves 1 dead

A person died after a stabbing in a Fairfield business parking lot Tuesday morning, police said.

Fairfield police said officers responded near East Travis Boulevard and Flamingo Drive shortly before 11 a.m. after receiving several reports of a fight in a nearby parking lot.

Witnesses told police that someone appeared to have been stabbed. First responders soon found the victim and took them to a hospital, where they later died.

Police have not released any information about the victim or identified a suspect.

Exactly what led up to the fight and stabbing remains under investigation.