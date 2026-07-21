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Fairfield business parking lot stabbing leaves 1 dead

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A person died after a stabbing in a Fairfield business parking lot Tuesday morning, police said.

Fairfield police said officers responded near East Travis Boulevard and Flamingo Drive shortly before 11 a.m. after receiving several reports of a fight in a nearby parking lot.

Witnesses told police that someone appeared to have been stabbed. First responders soon found the victim and took them to a hospital, where they later died.

Police have not released any information about the victim or identified a suspect.

Exactly what led up to the fight and stabbing remains under investigation.

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