Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 80 in Fairfield injures 7

Carlos E. Castañeda
Seven people were injured, at least one critically, in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened on eastbound I-80 near the truck scales and involved four vehicles, the Fairfield Fire Department said in a social media post at 4:38 a.m.

Fairfield Fire units are currently on scene of a MCI (mass casualty incident) vehicle accident involving four vehicles...

Posted by Fairfield Fire Department on Sunday, July 13, 2025

Medics took seven patients to the hospital with injuries varying from critical to minor.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

