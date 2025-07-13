Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 80 in Fairfield injures 7
Seven people were injured, at least one critically, in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield Sunday morning, authorities said.
The crash happened on eastbound I-80 near the truck scales and involved four vehicles, the Fairfield Fire Department said in a social media post at 4:38 a.m.
Medics took seven patients to the hospital with injuries varying from critical to minor.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.