Fairfield City Council votes to appoint former Vice Mayor Rick Vaccaro as acting mayor

Former Fairfield Vice Mayor Rick Vaccaro has been appointed acting mayor following the abrupt resignation of Mayor Catherine Moy a week earlier.

During their first meeting since Moy's resignation, the Fairfield City Council voted 5-1 to appoint Vaccaro to fill the role on an interim basis.

If finalized and Vacarro, who was not present at the meeting, accepts the nomination, he will serve as acting mayor until Fairfield voters elect a mayor during the Nov. 3 election.

On June 6, Moy suddenly ended nearly two decades of serving as an elected official in Fairfield. She had served on the Fairfield City Council since 2008 and was elected mayor in 2022, with her term set to expire this November.

In a resignation letter released June 16, Moy said months of political attacks, legal disputes and harassment had taken a toll on her health and family.

"I won't spend another day fighting because my family and friends are much more important, as is my health," Moy wrote.

Vice Mayor Pam Bertani temporarily assumed the duties of mayor while the city considered its options. Betani was the sole vote against appointing Vaccaro, reasoning that voters should be the ones to make this decision in November.

"The last time they voted for mayor, they voted for Catherine Moy," Bertan said during Tuesday night's meeting. "We've got five months until an election. Let's do the right thing, Fairfield."