Suspect arrested in deadly shooting on Fairfield's Cambridge Drive

One man is behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting in Fairfield Sunday afternoon, police said.

Just after 1 p.m., police responded to Cambridge Drive in the area of Tabor Avenue, finding a 40-year-old man had been shot. Despite receiving medical aid, the man died, police said. His identification has not been released.

The suspect took off from the scene before officers arrived, but was found nearby a short time later, police said. His identification was not released, but police said he is a 21-year-old Fairfield resident.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.