Fairfield suspect allegedly placed gun on baby after brandishing incident, police say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

A suspect is under arrest in Fairfield after a brandishing incident that saw the suspect allegedly place his unloaded gun on top of a baby.

Fairfield police say, early Saturday morning, officers responded to an apartment complex near E. Tabor Avenue and Santa Monica Street to investigate a reported disturbance.

Officers were told that a suspect was allegedly brandishing a gun at people inside of an apartment after a fight.

The suspect, identified by police as 28-year-old Cristian Rodriguez, allegedly ran to a different apartment building as officers arrived.

Rodriguez, standing in front of a woman pushing a baby carriage, was then confronted by officers in a stairwell.

On September 13 at 2:05 am, officers were dispatched to an apartment building at a complex in the 800 block of East...

Posted by Fairfield, CA Police Department on Sunday, September 14, 2025

Police say Rodriguez was eventually detained. An unloaded gun was allegedly found placed on top of the baby, police say, with Rodriguez allegedly having the loaded magazine in his pocket.

Rodriguez has been booked into Solano County Jail and is facing charges of criminal threats, carrying a concealed weapon, and child endangerment. 

