RV catches fire, damages Fairfield gas station

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

FAIRFIELD – An RV caught fire right next to the pumps at a Fairfield gas station late Wednesday night.

The Fairfield Fire Department says they responded to the scene at the A & A Gas & Mart near Oliver and Rockville roads, finding a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear, but the RV was parked right next to the gas pumps.

Firefighters say, along with the vehicle being completely destroyed, the business also suffered "significant" damage.

No injuries were reported, firefighters say. 

