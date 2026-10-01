Fair Oaks music teacher found with child sexual abuse material in home, sheriff says

A Fair Oaks music teacher was arrested after Sacramento County sheriff's detectives said they found evidence of child sexual abuse material at his home.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said detectives investigated 43-year-old Jiamo Chen after receiving information that he was suspected of downloading child sexual abuse material.

On Sept. 30, detectives served a search warrant at Chen's home, where they said they found "evidence of child sexual abuse material" during the search.

Chen was taken into custody and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material, the sheriff's office said.

Jiamo Chen, 43 Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Chen operates a music studio out of his Fair Oaks residence and provides music lessons to students, including children as young as 4 years old, investigators said, noting that Chen has been a music instructor in the Sacramento area for the last decade.

Detectives said they have not uncovered evidence that Chen had inappropriate physical contact with a child.

However, investigators said they are concerned about Chen's access to children through his business and are working to determine whether there may be additional unreported incidents.

"Parents or guardians whose children have received music lessons from Chen are encouraged to speak with their children about their interactions with him," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said it's not aware of any previous reports or concerns involving Chen.

Parents or guardians whose children have received music lessons from Chen are encouraged to talk with their children about their interactions with him.