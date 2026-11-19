An Oakland man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 43-year-old man in Fair Oaks last week, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Kiarie Dejon Williams, 25, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run in the Nov. 10 death of Francis Christopher Hayhoe.

The crash happened a little before 9:30 p.m. on southbound Sunrise Boulevard, south of Winding Way.

Scene of the crash back on Nov. 10.

CHP said Hayhoe was crossing the street when he was hit by a sedan that continued southbound after the crash.

Investigators used evidence from the scene to identify the suspect vehicle and trace it to an Oakland residence, where officers contacted Williams. CHP said he admitted to driving the vehicle and being involved in the crash.

Williams was arrested and later booked into the Sacramento County Jail.