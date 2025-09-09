Hazel Avenue blocked in Fair Oaks after garbage truck load catches fire

A garbage truck's load caught fire in Sacramento County on Tuesday morning, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol says the incident happened just before 7 a.m., with the garbage truck coming to a stop on Hazel Avenue, near Phoenix Avenue, in the Fair Oaks area.

It appears the garbage truck dumped out the load so that firefighters could more easily deal with the flames.

Scene of the fire. CHP East Sacramento

No injuries have been reported.

Due to the incident, southbound Hazel Avenue has been reduced to one lane. Drivers are being urged to use Sunrise or Folsom boulevards to get around the incident.