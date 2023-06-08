FAA: Small plane crashes near Rio Vista Municipal Aiport

RIO VISTA - A plane has crashed near the Rio Vista airport, the FAA confirms.

According to the FAA, around 11:45 a.m., a single-engine Steen Skybolt airplane crashed near the Rio Vista Municipal Airport. Two people were on the plane when it went down, the agency says.

The FAA, along with the NTSB, will investigate the crash.

The airport is located at 3000 Baumann Road in Rio Vista, Solano County.

No further information, including the condition of the passengers, has been released. This is a developing story.