F-35 fighter jet pilot ejected after attempted landing at Fort Worth naval air base

By Alex Keller

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  A pilot was ejected during an attempted vertical landing at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth this morning.

f-35-crash.jpg
A pilot ejects from his F-35 in Fort Worth. Kitt Wilder

The aircraft, identified to CBS 11 as an F35 B Model used by the Marine Corps, was in the process of a vertical landing when the nose began to lean forward as the back wheels lifted up. 

The front of the plane fell into the pavement, and smoke began pouring out of the nose before the pilot was ejected. His parachute deployed and he landed apparently without injury.

Fire crews were on the scene shortly after.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 11:22 AM

