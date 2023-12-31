Extra patrols in place for New Year's Eve in Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Downtown Sacramento had extra patrols happening on New Year's Eve to ensure a safe start to the new year.

"Beautiful people, good music, dancing, fun and out of here by 2 a.m.," said the general manager at Tiger Restaurant and Lounge on K Street, Marshall Massa.

Extra security was planned for the ticketed event at Tiger that was expecting about 500 people to come to their annual gala.

"We will have security in full force to make sure everybody gets in and out safely," said Massa.

CBS 13 saw Sacramento police making patrols around downtown and some officers were also on horseback.

The police department said it wanted to remind people to make smart decisions, and you plan to head out and celebrate, designate a sober driver or utilize a ride-share service.

"The most important thing is we feel safe out here and there's a lot of families," said Daniel Torres, who was out on K Street at the ice rink celebrating with his large family. "It's a good environment."

Families with kids were enjoying a slower night in Old Sacramento.

"Whenever we have been here before, not on New Year's, it's a lot more people," said Michael Nealy, who was visiting from Oregon with his wife.

The couple came to visit friends and end the year with a river cruise.

"We were looking forward to the fireworks," said Nealy's wife, Glennellen. "We didn't know they canceled them until we got here."

The longtime Old Sacramento fireworks show has been canceled for the last four years. Starting with the pandemic and now canceled because of a lack of staff and funding, but fireworks or not, there was plenty of fun for everyone.

"It is more a light and enjoyment you see a lot of people around you," said Mawlooda Parsa who was out in Old Sacramento with her family. "It is really, really fun."

As New Year celebrations across the world happen, there are high hopes in California's capital for what is in store in 2024.

"Hopes are the business will continue to flourish," said Massa.

The Sacramento Police Department said it is also cracking down on illegal sideshows should they try to happen on New Year's Eve. It is reminding people that if you see something, say something.