Watch CBS News
Local News

Explosive levels of gas cause multiple streets to be blocked in downtown Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Explosive levels of gas cause multiple streets to be blocked in downtown Sacramento
Explosive levels of gas cause multiple streets to be blocked in downtown Sacramento 01:01

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — Firefighters have blocked off streets in response to what they say is an explosive level of gas.

Inside Falafel Corner, between 9th and 10th street, Sacramento firefighters say there is an explosive level of gas.

Firefighters say they are waiting on the gas levels to drop because that means the explosion risk has dropped too.

CBS13's Madisen Keavy was told that firefighters would enter and clear the gas once the levels dropped.

RIGHT NOW: gas leak at Falafel Corner, Sac Fire is here waiting for "explosive levels" of gas to go down. J St. between 9th and 10th in #Sacramento is closed currently, we'll have a live report @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/KUOD5tPF3F

— Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) October 10, 2022

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 6:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.