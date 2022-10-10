Explosive levels of gas cause multiple streets to be blocked in downtown Sacramento

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — Firefighters have blocked off streets in response to what they say is an explosive level of gas.

Inside Falafel Corner, between 9th and 10th street, Sacramento firefighters say there is an explosive level of gas.

Firefighters say they are waiting on the gas levels to drop because that means the explosion risk has dropped too.

CBS13's Madisen Keavy was told that firefighters would enter and clear the gas once the levels dropped.

RIGHT NOW: gas leak at Falafel Corner, Sac Fire is here waiting for "explosive levels" of gas to go down. J St. between 9th and 10th in #Sacramento is closed currently, we'll have a live report @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/KUOD5tPF3F — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) October 10, 2022