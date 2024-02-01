Events to mark Black History Month in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO - There are many ways to celebrate Black History all month long in the Capital City, from museum gallery installations and discussions to musical performances and more.
While we celebrate Black History Month in February, remember to continue to celebrate Black culture and the impact Black Americans make in our communities every month.
Here is a list of events to help you get started:
Be Inspired by African American Artists
- Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street, Marysville
- Friday, February 9 · 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. PST
Black Heritage 5k Run/Walk
- Sunday, February 11 · 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. PST
- Pannell Meadowview Community Center, 2450 Meadowview Road, Sacramento
Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce Black History Month Mixer
- Friday, Feb. 16 · 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce, 1810 S Street, Sacramento
Black History Month Daylong Retreat: Remembrance, Reclamation & Restoration
- Saturday, February 17 · 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- First United Methodist Church, 2100 J Street, Sacramento
WLS & WMBA Luncheon Celebrating Black History Month
- Sequoia at the Cannery, 1601 Alhambra Boulevard, Suite 200, Sacramento
- Thursday, February 22 · 12 - 1 p.m.
Black Butterflies The Awakening - PART 1 FINALE SHOW
- Starts on Saturday, February 24 · 3 p.m.
- Rosemont High School Performing Arts Center, 9594 Kiefer Boulevard, Sacramento
First Annual Black History Program
- Valley Hi Community Center, 7833 Center Parkway, Sacramento
- Saturday, February 24 · 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Museums/Exhibits
Joyce J. Scott | Messages
- Crocker Art Museum, 216 O Street, Sacramento
- January 28 - June 23, 2024
Black Heritage Festival
- Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum, 2251 Florin Road #126, Sacramento
- Saturday, February 10 · 11am - 9pm PST
Black History Month Art Show 2024
- Sunday, February 18 · 11 a.m. - 5pm PST
- Old Sugar Mill, 35265 Willow Avenue, Clarksburg
California State Archives Tour celebrating Black History Month
- California State Archives, 1020 O Street - 4th Floor, Sacramento
- Tuesday, February 27 · 10 a.m.- 11 a.m.
Did we miss an event? Email the details to web@cbssacramento.com.
